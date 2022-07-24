Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Updates: Neeraj guns for gold

Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Streaming Online: As ever, it took just one throw for Neeraj Chopra to wrap up his day and qualify for the Sunday finals. History awaits. Since 2009, no one has had both the Olympics and World Championships medals wrapped around their necks at the same time. Chopra, since winning the World Junior gold six years ago, has spoilt Indian fans by winning a medal almost every time he has entered a competition with the historic Olympic gold being the watershed moment for Indian track and field. At Eugene, Chopra’s quest to add the World Championship gold to his CV, if successful, will make him one of the greatest ever.
