Sunday, July 24, 2022
Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Updates: Neeraj guns for gold

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Stream and Updates from World Athletics Championships 2022: At Eugene, Chopra’s quest to add the World Championship gold to his CV, if successful, will make him one of the greatest ever.

July 24, 2022 6:00:06 am
Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Streaming Online: As ever, it took just one throw for Neeraj Chopra to wrap up his day and qualify for the Sunday finals. History awaits. Since 2009, no one has had both the Olympics and World Championships medals wrapped around their necks at the same time. Chopra, since winning the World Junior gold six years ago, has spoilt Indian fans by winning a medal almost every time he has entered a competition with the historic Olympic gold being the watershed moment for Indian track and field. At Eugene, Chopra’s quest to add the World Championship gold to his CV, if successful, will make him one of the greatest ever.

Follow live updates of Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships below.

Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Updates: Follow all the live action of the men's javelin throw from the final round at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022: How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

For no fault of his, the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been forced to behave like a student in a race against time. He’s had to rush through a year’s syllabus in about six months. The extended felicitation post his Olympic gold robbed him of precious time to prepare for the World Championships. Losing weight, regaining athletic fitness, building strength, regaining flexibility, starting throwing drills, and polishing technique must be done step-by-step.

A rushed job is not advisable in an injury-prone sport. Yet Chopra has been able to pass with flying colours. A gold, a silver, a second-place finish in the Diamond League and breaking the national record twice shines on his report card since returning to competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games in June. Two 89-metre plus throws this season and the third best throw of the year make him a favourite at the World Championships in Eugene.

Being short on time has also taught Chopra to prepare smartly. The 24-year-old says he isn’t as strong as he was at the Tokyo Olympics. Improved arm speed and focus on technique has helped him reach within touching distance of 90 metres. (READ MORE)

