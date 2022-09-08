scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Diamond League 2022 Final live Streaming: When and where to watch javelin event live?

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Diamond League 2022 Final live Streaming: Here are all the details of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj Chopra live, Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw, Neeraj Chopra diamond leagueNeeraj Chopra will be eyeing history as he is the first Indian ever to qualify for the event. (Reuters/FILE)

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Diamond League 2022 Final live Streaming: India’s star olympian Neeraj Chopra is all set to compete for a podium finish in Diamond League Grand Final 2022 at Zurich, Switzerland today. The Indian is aiming to finish his season on a high by becoming the first from his country to be a Diamond League Champion. Anderson Peters is recovering from injuries suffered during a brawl on a boat and is not in the six-man field. Going by form and his ability to step up on a big day, Neeraj Chopra is the favourite.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final start?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will begin at 11:50 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

More details of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 02:22:30 pm
