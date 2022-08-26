Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra looks for Javelin final spot

Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

Chopra had skipped the Commonwealth Games because of a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the Worlds in Eugene. (File)

After much deliberation and anticipation, Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirmed on Twitter that he will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League.

This will be his first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury

“Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne! @athletissima,” posted Chopra on Twitter.