Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra looks for Javelin final spot

Neeraj Chopra’s Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: After much deliberation and anticipation, Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participating in the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday.
This will be his first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury. The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7. Chopra is currently 4th on the Diamond League standings after his second place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League.
After winning the silver at the World Championships, Chopra had spoken about the Diamond League title being the one he wants to add to his CV which also includes gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.
Chopra had skipped the Commonwealth Games because of a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the Worlds in Eugene. He is currently based in Saarbrücken, Germany, along with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha.
The last time Neeraj Chopra played in the Diamond League was in Stockholm in June where he came second.
