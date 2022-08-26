scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra looks for Javelin final spot

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Match Today Live Updates: This will be Chopra's first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: August 26, 2022 11:05:01 pm
Neeraj Chopra Javelin ThrowNeeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Live.

Neeraj Chopra’s Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: After much deliberation and anticipation, Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participating in the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday.

This will be his first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury. The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7. Chopra is currently 4th on the Diamond League standings after his second place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Follow live updates of Neeraj Chopra’s Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw below.

Live Blog

Neeraj Chopra's Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: Follow the action live from NeLa Pontaise Olympic stadium.

22:52 (IST)26 Aug 2022
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: Chopra after World Championships!

After winning the silver at the World Championships, Chopra had spoken about the Diamond League title being the one he wants to add to his CV which also includes gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

22:44 (IST)26 Aug 2022
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: Chopra did not play CWG!

Chopra had skipped the Commonwealth Games because of a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the Worlds in Eugene. He is currently based in Saarbrücken, Germany, along with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha.

22:30 (IST)26 Aug 2022
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: Chopra rank!

The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7. Chopra is currently 4th on the Diamond League standings after his second-place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League.

22:25 (IST)26 Aug 2022
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: Chopra Returns!

After much deliberation and anticipation, Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirmed on Twitter that he will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League.

22:14 (IST)26 Aug 2022
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: Chopra at Diamond league!

The last time Neeraj Chopra played in the Diamond League was in Stockholm in June where he came second.

22:10 (IST)26 Aug 2022
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Live Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Lausanne Diamond League 2022. All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra who will be in action after missing the CWG 2022. 

 

Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

Chopra had skipped the Commonwealth Games because of a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the Worlds in Eugene. (File)

After much deliberation and anticipation, Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirmed on Twitter that he will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League.

This will be his first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury

“Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne! @athletissima,” posted Chopra on Twitter.

