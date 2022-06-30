Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 LIVE: India javelin star eyes podium finish in Stockholm

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League

The anticipation is building around star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s quest for a medal at the World Championships in Eugene next month. If the first Indian track and field athlete to win gold at the Olympics also becomes World Champion, it will mark the pinnacle of his career and the first time any male has held both the titles simultaneously since Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen way back in 2009. Thorkildsen followed in the footsteps of the legendary Czech Jan Železný, a three time Olympic champion who completed the double when he won gold at the Worlds in 2001 after winning the Summer Games title a year earlier.