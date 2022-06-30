Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 LIVE: India javelin star eyes podium finish in Stockholm

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra makes a long-awaited return to Diamond League with eyes on World C’ships. The 24-year-old has competed in only two events this season, since his return to action after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Buoyed by a strong start to the season, Chopra is primed to clinch his maiden Diamond League podium finish in his first appearance in four years in the prestigious one-day meet on Thursday.
The 24-year-old Chopra was second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku with a big national record throw of 89.30m before winning his event at Kuortane Games with a creditable 86.60m effort under treacherous conditions.- Follow live updates of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw below
The prestigious one-day meet at the Swedish capital will be Chopra's biggest event ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA, next month. He will also be facing the toughest field of the season so far with all the three Tokyo Olympics medallists in fray. Germany's Johannes Vetter, who has the maximum number of 90-plus throws among the active throwers, continues to be in the sidelines. He is not fully fit and also did not take part in the German nationals.
The 24-year-old Chopra was second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku with a big national record throw of 89.30m before winning his event at Kuortane Games with a creditable 86.60m effort under treacherous conditions.
The athlete with the most points at the end of the Diamond League cycle held at 12 different venues - men's javelin features in four - and the final at Zurich gets a diamond trophy and $40,000.
The anticipation is building around star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s quest for a medal at the World Championships in Eugene next month. If the first Indian track and field athlete to win gold at the Olympics also becomes World Champion, it will mark the pinnacle of his career and the first time any male has held both the titles. Stay tuned for live action