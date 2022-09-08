Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Finals Live Updates: Almost time for Neeraj Chopra to be in action

Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League tilt faces Czech challenge

A great trier, Vadlejch refuses to fade away and in Zurich, at the Diamond League final, he will keep Chopra on his toes.

When Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch began throwing javelins as a teenager, his training partner was Barbora Spotakova, the women’s world record holder. When Spotakova changed coaches from Rudolf Cerny to the legendary Jan Zelezny, the men’s world record holder, Vadlejch too made the switch. Vadlejch has picked the right mentors from an early age.

Zelezny, the coach of the Czech Republic team, was at the Olympic Games when two of his trainees Vadlech and Vitezslav Vesely finished on the podium while Neeraj Chopra won the gold. Germany’s Johannes Vetter, the in-form thrower going into the competition, failed to qualify for the final and India’s first gold in track and field pushed the Czech 2-3 finish to the background.