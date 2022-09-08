Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Finals Live Updates: Almost time for Neeraj Chopra to be in action

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Final Live Updates: Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday. Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals here. He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.
He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in USA in July.
Neeraj Chopra has broken the national record twice this year, won silver at the World Championships. 86.89 metres in difficult weather is the least distance he has thrown to win an event in 2022. Now he is gunning to become India's first ever Diamond League Champion.
Neeraj Chopra believes India is “gradually” making a mark at the global stage of track and field and foresees a bright future for the nation’s athletes in prestigious events like the Diamond League.
Chopra had scripted yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meet title by winning the Lausanne leg.
When Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch began throwing javelins as a teenager, his training partner was Barbora Spotakova, the women’s world record holder. When Spotakova changed coaches from Rudolf Cerny to the legendary Jan Zelezny, the men’s world record holder, Vadlejch too made the switch. Vadlejch has picked the right mentors from an early age. (READ MORE)
Neeraj will be aiming to break into 90m, the elusive mark that he wants to cross for a long time. Can he do it tonight?
Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday.