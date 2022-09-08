scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Live now

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Finals Live Updates: Almost time for Neeraj Chopra to be in action

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Finals Live Updates: Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 8, 2022 11:54:14 pm
Neeraj Chopra | Diamond League 2022 | Diamond League 2022 LiveNeeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra in action.

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Final Live Updates: Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday. Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals here. He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.

He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in USA in July.

Follow Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw updates below.

Live Blog

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Final Live Updates: Follow the action live from Letzigrund in Zurich.

23:54 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Neeraj Chopra Live: A lookback

Neeraj Chopra has broken the national record twice this year, won silver at the World Championships. 86.89 metres in difficult weather is the least distance he has thrown to win an event in 2022. Now he is gunning to become India's first ever Diamond League Champion.

23:45 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Neeraj Chopra Live: Almost time

We are moments away from live action as Neeraj Chopra shoulders India's hopes of winning an elusive diamond league Final.

23:32 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Neeraj Chopra Live: Want to see more Indians doing well in top global events like Diamond League, said Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra believes India is “gradually” making a mark at the global stage of track and field and foresees a bright future for the nation’s athletes in prestigious events like the Diamond League.

23:27 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Neeraj Chopra Live: Lineup

Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic
Julian Webber of Germany
Neeraj Chopra of India
Patricks Galiums of Latvia
Leandro Ramo of Portugal
Curtis Thompson of USA 

23:26 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Neeraj Chopra Live: Historic feat

Chopra had scripted yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meet title by winning the Lausanne leg.

23:22 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Neeraj Chopra Live: A Czech challenge awaits Neeraj tonight

When Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch began throwing javelins as a teenager, his training partner was Barbora Spotakova, the women’s world record holder. When Spotakova changed coaches from Rudolf Cerny to the legendary Jan Zelezny, the men’s world record holder, Vadlejch too made the switch. Vadlejch has picked the right mentors from an early age. (READ MORE)

23:17 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Neeraj Chopra Live: Can Neeraj breach 90m tonight?

Neeraj will be aiming to break into 90m, the elusive mark that he wants to cross for a long time. Can he do it tonight?

23:08 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Neeraj Chopra Live: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Diamond League Finals starring our very own Neeraj Chopra. Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League tilt faces Czech challenge

A great trier, Vadlejch refuses to fade away and in Zurich, at the Diamond League final, he will keep Chopra on his toes.

When Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch began throwing javelins as a teenager, his training partner was Barbora Spotakova, the women’s world record holder. When Spotakova changed coaches from Rudolf Cerny to the legendary Jan Zelezny, the men’s world record holder, Vadlejch too made the switch. Vadlejch has picked the right mentors from an early age.

Zelezny, the coach of the Czech Republic team, was at the Olympic Games when two of his trainees Vadlech and Vitezslav Vesely finished on the podium while Neeraj Chopra won the gold. Germany’s Johannes Vetter, the in-form thrower going into the competition, failed to qualify for the final and India’s first gold in track and field pushed the Czech 2-3 finish to the background.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 11:00:43 pm