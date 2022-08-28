Neeraj Chopra gifts gold medal-winning javelin to Olympic Museum

Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has gifted his historic Tokyo Olympics gold medal winning javelin to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, the athlete said on Twitter on Sunday. Chopra was accompanied there by another Olympic gold medalist in Abhinav Bindra.

“It was an honour to visit and donate my Tokyo2020 javelin to the Olympic Museum yesterday. I hope its presence can inspire the younger generation to keep working hard towards their dreams. The occasion was even more special because I had @Abhinav_Bindra sir with me,” Neeraj posted.

The museum has a rich collection of 120 years, which includes the rifle of Abhinav Bindra, who became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold at Beijing 2008.

The museum is managed by the International Olympic Committee’s Heritage team with an objective of securing Olympic legacy.

“I can see Abhinav Bindra’s rifle at the museum which gives me tremendous motivation. I hope my javelin has the same impact on future athletes, especially from India,” Chopra was quoted by PTI.

“I am delighted that his javelin will now join my rifle at the Olympic Museum, which has been a bit lonely in terms of Indian company so far,” an emotional Bindra said.