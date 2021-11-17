scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Neeraj Chopra felicitated at SAI NSNIS Patiala

"I came at NSNIS Patiala in 2015 and was motivated by the players and coaches. It feels like home to be back here," Neeraj said.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 17, 2021 10:16:00 pm
Neeraj ChopraNeeraj shared his journey and experiences with the athletes present and he highlighted the role and the support of Sports Authority of India in his journey.

Tokyo Olympics Gold 2020 Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra was given a grand welcome at SAI NSNIS Patiala after being honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

A grand felicitation ceremony was held within the premises of institute. Dronacharya Awardee 2021 Shri Radhakrishnan Nair, Neeraj’s coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and all Olympians present at NSNIS Patiala were also felicitated.

Neeraj shared his journey and experiences with the athletes present and he highlighted the role and the support of Sports Authority of India in his journey. “I came at NSNIS Patiala in 2015 and was motivated by the players and coaches. It feels like home to be back at NSNIS Patiala,” he said.

Sardar Bahadur Singh (Arjuna Awardee & Padma Shri Awardee) was also present in the event.

He highlighted how NSNIS Patiala has been a pioneer in the promotion of sports and helping bringing laurels to the nation.

Also present in the ceremony were Senior Executive Director NSNIS Col. Raj Singh Bishnoi, Director Dr. I.P Nagi, Deputy Director Shri Gaurav Rawat.

Neeraj threw 87.02 meters in his first attempt but bettered his record in the second essay with a distance of 87.58m in the mega event to pick the gold at Tokyo Olympics.

