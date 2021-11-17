Neeraj Chopra felicitated at SAI NSNIS Patiala

Tokyo Olympics Gold 2020 Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra was given a grand welcome at SAI NSNIS Patiala after being honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

A grand felicitation ceremony was held within the premises of institute. Dronacharya Awardee 2021 Shri Radhakrishnan Nair, Neeraj’s coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and all Olympians present at NSNIS Patiala were also felicitated.

Neeraj Chopra felicitated at the SAI NSNIS Patiala.

Neeraj shared his journey and experiences with the athletes present and he highlighted the role and the support of Sports Authority of India in his journey. “I came at NSNIS Patiala in 2015 and was motivated by the players and coaches. It feels like home to be back at NSNIS Patiala,” he said.

Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 was given a rousing welcome during his felicitation ceremony at NSNIS Patiala on 17th Nov 2021

Sardar Bahadur Singh (Arjuna Awardee & Padma Shri Awardee) was also present in the event.

He highlighted how NSNIS Patiala has been a pioneer in the promotion of sports and helping bringing laurels to the nation.

Also present in the ceremony were Senior Executive Director NSNIS Col. Raj Singh Bishnoi, Director Dr. I.P Nagi, Deputy Director Shri Gaurav Rawat.

Neeraj threw 87.02 meters in his first attempt but bettered his record in the second essay with a distance of 87.58m in the mega event to pick the gold at Tokyo Olympics.