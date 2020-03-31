Neeraj Chopra donates Rs 3 lakh to assist battle against COVID-19 pandemic

Neeraj Chopra had been away from the field for more than a year owing to an injury and qualified for the Olympics in his first tournament on his return earlier this year (File Photo) Neeraj Chopra had been away from the field for more than a year owing to an injury and qualified for the Olympics in his first tournament on his return earlier this year (File Photo)

Asian Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Chopra is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala after flying back from a training trip in Turkey.

“I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic,” the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted.

I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic.🙏 pic.twitter.com/7AoZ3cWelg — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) March 31, 2020

Chopra, who hails from Panipat, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is considered a strong medal contender.

ALSO READ | Five-year wait: Vinesh Phogat, Neeraj Chopra on what the postponement of Tokyo Olympics means

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1000 with over 40 deaths reported so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.