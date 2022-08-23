scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

This will be his first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury

Chopra had skipped the Commonwealth Games because of a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the Worlds in Eugene. (File)

After much deliberation and anticipation, Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirmed on Twitter that he will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League.

“Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne! @athletissima,” posted Chopra on Twitter.

The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7. Chopra is currently 4th on the Diamond League standings after his second place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Chopra had skipped the Commonwealth Games because of a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the Worlds in Eugene. He is currently based in Saarbrücken, Germany, along with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha.

After winning the silver at the World Championships, Chopra had spoken about the Diamond League title being the one he wants to add to his CV which also includes gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The Stockholm event in June was Chopra’s first Diamond League competition in nearly four years. He broke the national record for the second time in a month with an opening throw of 89.94 metres in Stockholm. The Olympic Champion finished second to world champion Anderson Peters there. It was the first time he had finished in the top three in a Diamond League event.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:14:26 pm
