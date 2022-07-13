scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Neeraj Chopra banks on consistency to win historic Worlds medal

Neeraj Chopra is one of the prime contenders for a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

By: Sports Desk
July 13, 2022 2:12:12 pm
Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League 2022, Kuortane Games, Paavo Nurmi Games, Johannes Vetter, Jakub VadlejchNeeraj Chopra has ambitious plans for this year. (PTI)

Ahead of the World Athletics Championships, beginning on Friday in the USA, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is banking on his form and consistency to bag a medal in the javelin throw.

The 24-year-old, who is one of the prime contenders for a medal, will have a chance to rewrite history as he will become only the second Indian track and field athlete and first male player from the country to win a medal in the World Championships.

Long jumper Anju Bobby George had become the first Indian to win a bronze in 2003 in Paris.

“The preparation has been good and my confidence level is high. In the three events I participated in, I had done two personal best and won one. I have been consistent in my three performances,” news agency PTI quoted Chopra as saying in a virtual media interaction
“I can do better (and get past 90m), it was just 6cm short of the 90m mark at the Stockholm Diamond League. So, hopefully, I can do my best in the World Championships.”

When asked about his mental preparation, Chopra said, “I will go with the same mindset I had in Tokyo, with a relaxed mind. I will give my best, that is the only thing, I am not putting pressure on myself.”

“I am not taking the qualification round lightly, I have learned that from London in 2017. At that time I did not have much international experience. I thought I would do 83m (the qualification mark in 2017) but failed to do it.

“If you don’t do well in the qualification round and if you can’t qualify for the final round, there is no point. I have to be focussed and give my best during qualification round also,” he added.

