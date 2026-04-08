Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, and now Rumesh Pathirage: Sri Lankan medium-pacer turned javelin thrower making his mark from South Asia

When Sri Lanka’s javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage was in his teenage, he used to clock 130kph with the cricket ball. He participated in a pace hunt and nudged the speed gun to 134kph in the U18 category. He finished second. The topper, Eshan Malinga, turns up for his country and Sunrisers Hyderabad. But the road not taken would not haunt Rumesh because he is breaking records in the chosen field too. He climbed to ninth in the world last season, and leads the distance chart this season; he holds the fourth best hurl by an Asian, a mark of 89.37 achieved at the Champions Track and Field meet in Sri Lanka.

The twist of fate came when legendary throws coach Tony Prasanna stumbled onto him. He coaxed him into flinging the javelin and took him under his wings. “It was coach Tony who introduced me to javelin,” he tells The Indian Express. The coach’s advice was simple: “He always tells me that if I master the basics and do them the right way, I will eventually reap the rewards,” Rumesh told The Indian Express. “He is more than a coach. He doesn’t just teach me the sport but about life as well,” he adds.

His run-up and release bear uncanny resemblance to Lasith Malinga’s human slingshot of an action. The arc of his throwing arm is huge. He thumps his left-foot into the turf, so as to maximise the physical attributes for the distance (pace for Malinga).

Until early this year, his best was an above-average but not exemplary 86.50m, which he recorded at the Indian Open Bronze Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar last year. But then came the spurt that changed his career. He remains modest about it. “I had been hitting some good distances in training, but this happened on my very last throw of the competition. So it was a bit of a surprise, but yes, it was a massive throw.”

Together with Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav and Arshad Nadeem, he forms part of a formidable South Asian bloc that could make javelin one of the tightest contests in the Asian Games. Four South Asian javelin throwers were in the final of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, more than any other region, too. Rumesh eclipsed them all.

Pathirage’s run-up and release bear uncanny resemblance to Lasith Malinga’s human slingshot of an action. (Photo Credit: Sihath Abeyrathne) Pathirage’s run-up and release bear uncanny resemblance to Lasith Malinga’s human slingshot of an action. (Photo Credit: Sihath Abeyrathne)

Consistent leaps

Rumesh’s breakthrough came in in the 2025 season when he finished seventh at the World Championships, making it the best-ever finish by a Sri Lankan male athlete at the World Championships. Rumesh termed the experience at the World Championships ‘magical’. “I met the “best of the best” in current javelin throwing. Sharing the bench with athletes like Neeraj and Nadeem was a dream moment for me,” he says

He made full use of the opportunity and overshadowed the likes of Neeraj and Nadeem. But he insists on taking one step at a time. “I am trying to build my confidence day by day. I am sticking to my basics and trying to execute them the right way. Consistency is important for me,” he says.

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Consistency has been his trademark. Unlike the talented but erratic former Sri Lankan thrower Sumedha Ranasinghe, the first of his country to cross 85m and then slipped, Rumesh has consistently crossed 82m-mark (13 times in the 2025 season). He has pushed himself further this season. “I had a successful season last year and finished seventh in my very first World Championships. Because of that, I am trying to push myself to achieve even more this season,” he says.

The 89m mark breached, he is among the elites of the world. The next target would be crossing 90m, but he has his feet firmly on the ground. “I don’t want to be in a competition with anyone. I follow everyone because there is something to learn from every athlete. I’m happy to say that the other elite athletes help me if I ask them anything. They are legends in this sport, and I am always happy to compete alongside them,” he says.

In his hometown, he is something of an outlier. Sri Lanka has barely produced a world-class athlete, barring the sprinter Susanthika Jayasinghe. But he wears the responsibility lightly. “Every time I improve a centimetre, my nation moves forward by one centimetre,” he says.

“Every time I wear the Sri Lankan flag on my chest, I get goosebumps. I am trying to give everything to keep my flag flying high,” he adds. At the moment he is.