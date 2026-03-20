Neeraj Chopra’s advice to young athletes: “Be mentally stable, have patience, don’t have shortcut mindset and be more informed”

In candid remarks to young athletes, Neeraj Chopra emphasised the growing need for mental strength and patience in modern sports.

Speaking in a video released by his foundation about the challenges faced by the new generation, the former Olympic and world champion said, “I feel that the athletes who join us should have patience, which is very less nowadays. They should have patience that everything will be done step by step.”

Chopra said for him, success was never just about strength or speed — it was about discipline of the mind. He warned against rushing the process: “They should not have a shortcut mindset.” Instead, he emphasised purpose. “Indian sports need athletes who can set an example. So, we have to show a new path to the next generation of Indian sports.”