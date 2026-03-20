Neeraj Chopra’s advice to young athletes: “Be mentally stable, have patience, don’t have shortcut mindset and be more informed”

In candid remarks to young athletes, Neeraj Chopra emphasised the growing need for mental strength and patience in modern sports.
Speaking in a video released by his foundation about the challenges faced by the new generation, the former Olympic and world champion said, “I feel that the athletes who join us should have patience, which is very less nowadays. They should have patience that everything will be done step by step.”
Chopra said for him, success was never just about strength or speed — it was about discipline of the mind. He warned against rushing the process: “They should not have a shortcut mindset.” Instead, he emphasised purpose. “Indian sports need athletes who can set an example. So, we have to show a new path to the next generation of Indian sports.”
Looking back, he admitted his own journey lacked that awareness. “In the beginning, we were only doing sports. We did not know what was happening in the world,” he said. Today, he believes young athletes must be more informed. “We should know how to do it, how to play competitions, and how to take part in a competition.” It was a lesson earned through years of trial, error, and eventual triumph.
Chopra, who had a tough 2025 after years of consistent success at the highest level — winning an Olympic and World Championship gold and silver apart from every other title on offer — is currently preparing for the new season in Pretoria, South Africa.
As he prepares for a busy year that includes the World Championships, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, Chopra said he is training with a far more balanced approach.
Alongside intense physical sessions, he focuses on recovery, nutrition, and mental conditioning. “We should take rest and recover from time to time. We did not pay attention to recovery,” he admitted. He added, “Earlier, We only focused on training. Our mindset was that if we are working hard, everything is going well.” That mindset has changed.
Today, his goal is not just to win medals, but to sustain excellence and guide others. “If we make this a habit from the beginning,” he said, “then the delay in our performance and medals can be reduced. We can come up with good performances at a young age if we take care of everything and keep our mind stable.”