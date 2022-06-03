scorecardresearch
Nearly 4,700 athletes set to vie for honours in Khelo India Youth Games

The glamour discipline of athletics will see the maximum participation with 392 entries in various events. 

By: PTI |
Updated: June 3, 2022 12:06:13 am
Fourth Khelo India Youth Games official mascot Dhakad. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Nearly 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, will participate in the Khelo India Youth Games which begins on Saturday.

The Tau Devi Lal Complex here has been decked up for the grand opening ceremony.

It will also be the hub of action, with several of the 25 disciplines being held at the newly constructed multipurpose halls.

Among the popular games being held here are athletics, football, badminton, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing and the five indigenous sports.

Four other cities — Ambala (gymnastics, swimming), Shahabad (hockey), Chandigarh (archery and football) and New Delhi (cycling and shooting) — will also play hosts to some disciplines.

For the first time, all the 36 states and Union Territories are taking part in this edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, with hosts Haryana fielding the largest contingent of 398 athletes.

Defending champions Maharashtra are fielding the second-largest contingent with 357 athletes while Delhi will have 339. Andaman & Nicobar is sending the smallest squad of six, all cyclists, while Ladakh will boast of seven.

The glamour discipline of athletics will see the maximum participation with 392 entries in various events.

