NBA: Russell Westbrook sets new triple-double record in Thunder win

Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double, Paul George scored 47 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 on Monday night.

Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. He clinched the record on an assist to George for a 3-pointer with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was his 23rd triple-double of the season and the 127th of his career.

George had 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the third triple-double of his career. Rookie Deonte Burton had a career-high 18 points and Raymond Felton added a season-high 15 for the Thunder.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and Jake Layman added 17 for Portland.

The Thunder shot 56 percent in the first half to lead 68-49 at the break. George scored 21 points and Felton added 15.

The Trail Blazers started the second half on a 7-0 run to make things interesting, and they trimmed Oklahoma City’s lead to 87-82 by the end of the third quarter.

Westbrook had five assists heading into the fourth, and he re-entered the game after a rest with 9:36 remaining. He got his first assist of the quarter with 6:54 left, but was up to his ninth with 4:57 to play.

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum was called for a technical in the second quarter. … McCollum shot 4 for 15 and Lillard 1 for 10 in the first half. … Portland shot 33.3 percent in the first half.

Thunder: Forward Jerami Grant (right ankle sprain) and guard Dennis Schroder (personal reasons) did not play. … George scored 17 points in the first quarter. … Burton hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer. … Forward Patrick Patterson got his fourth start of the season in Grant’s place.