Toggle Menu
NBA: Russell Westbrook sets new triple-double record in Thunder winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/nba-russell-westbrook-triple-double-record-5579349/

NBA: Russell Westbrook sets new triple-double record in Thunder win

Russell Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, left, and forward Paul George, right, celebrate late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oklahoma City
Russell Westbrook recorded his 23rd triple-double of the season and the 127th of his career. (Source: AP)

Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double, Paul George scored 47 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 on Monday night.

Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. He clinched the record on an assist to George for a 3-pointer with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was his 23rd triple-double of the season and the 127th of his career.

George had 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the third triple-double of his career. Rookie Deonte Burton had a career-high 18 points and Raymond Felton added a season-high 15 for the Thunder.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and Jake Layman added 17 for Portland.

The Thunder shot 56 percent in the first half to lead 68-49 at the break. George scored 21 points and Felton added 15.

The Trail Blazers started the second half on a 7-0 run to make things interesting, and they trimmed Oklahoma City’s lead to 87-82 by the end of the third quarter.

Westbrook had five assists heading into the fourth, and he re-entered the game after a rest with 9:36 remaining. He got his first assist of the quarter with 6:54 left, but was up to his ninth with 4:57 to play.

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum was called for a technical in the second quarter. … McCollum shot 4 for 15 and Lillard 1 for 10 in the first half. … Portland shot 33.3 percent in the first half.

Advertising

Thunder: Forward Jerami Grant (right ankle sprain) and guard Dennis Schroder (personal reasons) did not play. … George scored 17 points in the first quarter. … Burton hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer. … Forward Patrick Patterson got his fourth start of the season in Grant’s place.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian Olympic Association against criminalising supply of banned drugs to athletes
2 Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Medals to made from discarded electronic devices
3 Lindsey Vonn claims bronze in farewell race as Ilka Stuhec wins downhill