WATCH: NBA player mocks coronavirus in press conference, tests positive thereafter

Rudy Gobert jokes with members of the media on Monday. (Twitter/screengrab) Rudy Gobert jokes with members of the media on Monday. (Twitter/screengrab)

NBA player Rudy Gobert had joked with members of the media on Monday when he touched all the mics and recording devices reporters had placed on the table in front of him as he left a news conference. On Wednesday night he became ‘Patient Zero’ for the NBA in the coronavirus crisis.

This led to Utah’s game against Oklahoma City being abandoned after which the NBA season was suspended until further notice.

In a video that has gone viral since then, the Utah Jazz player can be seen mocking members of the Jazz media in a show of defiance or ignorance of public health guidelines about preventing the spread of the illness.

“You think, ‘This is not gonna affect us. We’re the NBA.’ One of our players has the coronavirus. Who knows what that means for their team and the other teams that have been with them? You get really concerned for what’s going on, not just here in the NBA. but in the entire world. These are things you watch in movies,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone while reacting to the development.

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

As per the latest reports, Gobert is recovering well. However, ESPN is now reporting that another Utah Jazz player has tested positive for COVOD-19 and Gobert’s action was careless in the dressing room.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.