NBA: LeBron James leaves Cavs to join Lakers in four-year, $154 million deal

LeBron James bid farewell to Cleveland Cavaliers. (Source: Reuters) LeBron James bid farewell to Cleveland Cavaliers. (Source: Reuters)

After weeks of speculation regarding his future at the Cleveland Cavaliers, three-time NBA Champion LeBron James on Monday announced that he has agreed to join Los Angeles Lakers in a four year, $154 million deal. In an Instagram story, James bid farewell to the franchise he re-joined four seasons ago. “Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons, the four-time NBA most valuable player, and 14-time All Star, said.

James’ agency later broke the news that he was heading to Los Angeles, an iconic franchise that has won 16 NBA titles but is in the rebuilding process at the moment after a losing record for five consecutive seasons.



“LeBron James, four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA finals MVP, 14-time NBA All Star, and two-time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Klutch Sports Group said on Twitter.

The basketball star was also welcomed to LA Lakers by star footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Twitter, who plays for LA Galaxy. In a tweet, Zlatan wrote, “Now LA has a God and a King.”

Now LA has a God and a King!

Zlatan welcomes @KingJames pic.twitter.com/4gYooOpURD — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) 2 July 2018

Former Lakers star player Kobe Bryant also welcomed James to the franchise. “Welcome to the family,” he wrote on Twitter.

With James on their side, Lakers will hope to be a contender in the Western Conference where the Golden State Warriors have won three of the last four NBA titles, defeating Cavaliers.

James originally signed for the Cavaliers in 2003 but left the franchise in 2010 to ply his trade for Miami Heat. After leading the Heats to four consecutive Finals, he returned home to Cleveland in 2014 and ended their title drought in 2016. Last season, James proved to be the most influential player for his side, finishing the regular season averaging 27.5 points per game, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds while playing in all 82 matches. But the failure to clinch the title after losing 4-0 to Warriors raised speculations regarding his future with the Cavs.

(With inputs from Reuters)

