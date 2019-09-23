NBA India Games 2019 Schedule: All you need to know about India’s first NBA match in Mumbai

NBA Basketball Games in Mumbai, India 2019 Schedule, Date: With US President Donald Trump telling the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he might visit Mumbai for India’s first-ever NBA match next month, the tournament has garnered attention world over.

Advertising

Earlier, on December 20, NBA had announced that the first-ever NBA India Games 2019 will be be held between Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers twice in two days in the month of October.

Sacramento Kings are one of the oldest professional franchises in the league. However, in 33 campaigns the Kings have posted winning records in eight seasons since making the shift to Sacramento.

But it was their incredible performance from 1998 to 2004, coinciding with the team acquiring Chris Webber, Vlade Divac, and drafting Peja Stojakovic, which was dubbed the “Greatest Show on Court”.

Advertising

Ever since their founding in 1923, Oscar Robertson can be arguably lauded as the greatest player in their history.

Robertson was a member of the then Cincinnati Royals in the 1960s, when he became the first-ever NBA player to average a triple-double in a season. He received multiple awards while playing for the franchise for the first decade in his 14-year-long NBA career.

Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, were founded in 1967 as an American Basketball Association franchise. They made the shift to the NBA nine years later. At one point of time, the Pacers were considered a dynasty in the ABA, winning three titles and six conference titles.

The Pacers were dominant in the early 1970s, winning three championships in 1970, 1972 and 1973, boasting talents like Mel Daniels, George McGinnis, Rick Mount, Roger Brown, Bob Netolicky and Freddie Lewis. They also appeared in a league-high five of the ABA’s nine Finals.

The NBA India Games will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league will play in India.

The league and its partners will also conduct fan activities, junior events and an NBA Academy India development camp for women. Extending their hand to do more good, the NBA India Games will also host NBA Cares community outreach efforts to help fans of all ages across Mumbai.

Here is all you need to know about the event:

When is NBA India Games 2019 ?

NBA India Games 2019 will be held on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5 2019.

Where is NBA India Games 2019 going to be held?

NBA India Games 2019 will be held at at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai

What time is NBA India Games 2019 ?

NBA India Games 2019 will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast NBA India Games 2019?

Sony Pictures Sports Network have exclusive rights to broadcast the games in India. So the telecast will most likely happen on Sony Ten 1, Sony Six.

How can I watch stream NBA India Games 2019?

NBA India Games 2019 can be streamed on sonyliv.com .