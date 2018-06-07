NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Warriors take Game 3, beat Cavaliers 110-102

Cleveland Cavaliers take on Golden State Warriors. (Source: USA Today Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers take on Golden State Warriors. (Source: USA Today Sports)

Cleveland Cavaliers, once again found a way to come back from behind to beat Golden State Warriors. Warriors were trailing by 58-52 at half time. But with the brilliance of Kevin Durant, who scored 43 points in the match, his best performance in a Playoff match, the visitors took a 110-102 victory over Cavs. With the win, Warriors extended their lead in the NBA finals to 3-0 and need just one more victory to take the Championship. Cavaliers fought hard against Warriors, but failed to win the match in the final quarter.