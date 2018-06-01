NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers highlights: Warriors beat Cavaliers 124-114 in Game 1

NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers highlights: Stephen Curry scored 29 points for Golden State Warriors. (Source: Reuters) NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers highlights: Stephen Curry scored 29 points for Golden State Warriors. (Source: Reuters)

NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers highlights: Cleveland Cavaliers started off strong in the first game of NBA finals against Golden State Warriors. LeBron James had a historic night, as he scored 51 points in the match, the 5th most in a NBA Final. But he could not take Cavaliers to a win with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant forming a lethal pairing to take Warriors to a late surge in the final two quarters and pick up a 124-114 victory. George Hill had a chance to close the game in the final second of fourth quarter with a throw, but he missed one and the match went to Overtime. Durant, Green and Curry scored three-pointers as they took their side to win in a thrilling fashion.