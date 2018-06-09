NBA Finals Game 4, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Warriors beat Cavs 108-85 to win title in a clean-sweep

NBA Finals

Parting message from NBA Finals: Where do Warriors go from here? How do they improve? Where do they need to improve? Brightest talents in the sport coming together and working beautifully. Four NBA Finals in four seasons, winning three, two straight wins, unbeaten this time around. Can't get better, can it? Over on the other side, the biggest question is Where and what next for LeBron James? It would be tough to see him stay in Cleveland. More to become clear soon. With that, we take your goodbye but continue to follow our sports coverage here on IndianExpress.com. More happening on Indian Express, India women are playing Pakistan in a crucial encounter in Women's Asia Cup. Later today, Simona Halep faces Sloane Stephens in the French Open final.