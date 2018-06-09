NBA Finals Game 4, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Warriors beat Cavs 108-85 to win title in a clean-sweep

NBA Finals Game 4 Highlights: Golden State Warriors won their sixth NBA championship, third in four years and second in a row by beating Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 in Cleveland. In a complete blowout, Warriors turned things around from a decent second quarter by Cavs to restrict LeBron James and co. to just 13 points in the third quarter. Steph Curry topscored in the game with 37 points including seven three pointers. He was supported strongly by Kevin Durant (20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists) to win the MVP Award for a second consecutive finals. Also making notable contributions were: Klay Thompson (10 points and 6 rebounds), Andre Iguodala (11 points) and Draymond Green (9 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists). Meanwhile, question marks will persist over the future of Cavs’ LeBron James who finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.
Live Blog
NBA Finals Highlights, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors:
NBA FINALS: Kevin Durant scored a career playoff-high 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer in the final minute to cap his magnificent performance, and the Warriors beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to move within a victory of a sweep, their second straight title and third championship in four years.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Parting message from NBA Finals: Where do Warriors go from here? How do they improve? Where do they need to improve? Brightest talents in the sport coming together and working beautifully. Four NBA Finals in four seasons, winning three, two straight wins, unbeaten this time around. Can't get better, can it? Over on the other side, the biggest question is Where and what next for LeBron James? It would be tough to see him stay in Cleveland. More to become clear soon. With that, we take your goodbye but continue to follow our sports coverage here on IndianExpress.com. More happening on Indian Express, India women are playing Pakistan in a crucial encounter in Women's Asia Cup. Later today, Simona Halep faces Sloane Stephens in the French Open final.
NBA FINALS MVP: Kevin Durant! Wins it for a second straight year. Tonight: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and flawless from the line.
Who will be your MVP? Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green. Official word yet to come in... Warriors have been handed the trophy!
Golden State Warriors players tonight
Stephen Curry: 37 PTS, 7 3PM
Kevin Durant: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST
Draymond Green: 9 PTS, 9 AST
Klay Thompson: 10 PTS, 6 REB
Golden State Warriors win NBA Finals for a second straight season and third time in four years. Beat Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 to win series 4-0.
With under three minutes to go, Warriors begin their celebration already. They're 25 points up and the challenge ended in the third quarter itself. Fourth quarter has been a mere formality.
MVP chats ring around the arena in Cleveland for LeBron James. It's been him and the rest vs this Golden State Warriors collective unit. It showed in the first game with his 51 points and it has showed today too as he's scored 50% of the points Cavs have mustered. Is this his last game for the Warriors? With 4:03 to go, a standing ovation for LeBron James as he goes off. For last time?
Warriors take a timeout with the score reading 97-74. Durant with a block on Hood. This is sheer dominance from the Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry with a three pointer to get the fourth and what looks to be the final quarter of the NBA Finals this year. Up to 28 points. Make that yet another three pointer for Curry. Warriors now 92-70 to the good. His sixth three pointer tonight
At the end of the third quarter, Warriors lead Cavs by a massive 21 points (86-65). Cavs with just 13 points in the third. Really no need for a fourth quarter, is there?
The Arena has become eerily quiet as Cavs' effort drops significantly as well. Warriors up by 21 points with Cavs missing their shots and GSW looking full of energy and getting first to almost all rebounds. This looks rather timid
Klay Thompson sinks a 3 and Warriors now lead by a massive 17 points. Warriors lead 75-58. Play continues and at the other end, an offensive foul by LeBron James on Steph Curry. Jump shot from inside the area by Klay as he finds the range int he last few minutes. Cavs call for a timeout. GSW 79-63 with 4:03 to go
Kevin Love with a layup after a defence splitting bounced pass by LeBron James. Sixth assist for James and Love rakes up his 13th point. Cavs with some confidence boosting play by Warriors still in the lead. 7:50 to play in third quarter and GSW lead 69-58
Start of the second quarter and Steph Curry extends his tally to 22 points. Warriors up by 13 points and the biggest lead tonight. The tough stat of no team recovering from 0-3 down in the NBA Playoffs history to go on and win looks like it'd continue...
Golden State Warriors lead by 9 at half time. Up 61-52 after the first two quarters and Curry with a big role to play in that. He's got 20 points in the first half. Curry the top scorer in the first half and the difference from Game 3 where he had 11 points. Cavs would need to pull all stops if they are to win and continue this series. Steph Curry & Kevin Durant combine for 32 PTS in the 1st half! #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/QxudBrQd4B— NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2018
Steph Curry takes his tally to 17 points with another triple pointer. Not the perfect shot, but he somehow always finds a way to basket. Warriors are back with a 5-point lead. Warriors 52-47 Cavaliers.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Steph Curry takes his tally to 17 points with another triple pointer. Not the perfect shot, but he somehow always finds a way to basket. Warriors are back with a 5-point lead. Warriors 52-47 Cavaliers
Andre Gonzales scores his third triple pointer as he takes Golden State Warriors back into the lead. Warriors are leading 49-46 over Cavaliers, before LeBron James gets double free throws. He scores a pointer to reduce the gap by 49-47.
Klay Thompson commits his third personal foul as he tries to defend a shoot from Kyle Korker. He gets three free throws for Cavs. And he scores two points for his side. The score is now almost level. Warriors 38-37 Cavaliers
LeBron James runs over like a bulldozer over Warriors defence, as Stephen Curry tries to cover him. He then ducks West, and then homes a dunk and also earns a free throw. Cavaliers close gap as they are now trailing by 36-33. West scores a double to increase the lead by 5 points.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
With the first quarter up, Cavs are trailing by 34-25 in the first quarter. A fast start for Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors, and they are putting the handcuffs early on in the game. Game. Set. Match?
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Cavaliers were too busy covering Kevin Durant, who passes it to the youngster Nick Young. Young showed how much of a threat he can be when left unguarded as he puts a triple pointer at home. Warriors take 34-23 lead over Cavaliers.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Good game between Warriors as LeBron passes the ball to JR Smith, who passes it back to LeBron, who sets Kevin Love for a triple pointer and Love makes no mistake. Scores his 2nd triple pointer in the first quarter. The score is now at Warriors 26-20 Cavs.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are running the high tide here in the first quarter. A brilliant pass from Curry set Green for a three-pointer, with no defender standing in front of him. He takes it cleanly and scores a triple for Warriors. Warriors take a 24-13 lead over Cavs, and here is another timeout.
LeBron James have started off brilliantly and what an amazing shoot from him to get Cavs closer to Warriors. The score is now at Warriors leading 13-11 against Cavs. But it is much better than it was before.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Stephen Curry's three pointer was lit! He ducked the challenge from JR Smith and then put it right in the basket to give Warriors a lead of 13-5. Amazing start for the Warriors, and Cavs need to bounce back.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Golden State Warriors have taken a lead early on in the game as they lead 10-3 against Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry has been remarkable from the start and he is looking unstoppable.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Golden State Warriors start off immediately with a shoot and they are in the lead early on in the game. Warriors need to be on the toes tonight as they cannot afford to lose this one.
Warriors starting line up
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Time for the fourth game of the NBA Finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors and things could get over really soon as Warriors are leading 3-0. One more win and Warriors will their third title in four years. Meanwhile, rumours are still going on whether LeBron James will stay with Cavs after the end of the season. So much action on the fourth game of the NBA Finals. Can Cavs bounce back?