NBA Finals 2018 Highlights Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: GSW beat Cavs in Game 2

LeBron James has played in scores of big games, having won three NBA titles and currently playing in the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year, but he says the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Golden Warriors on Thursday night was "one of the toughest losses I've had in my career." The Cavaliers lost 124-114 in overtime despite James' 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but the defeat stuck with him and teammate George Hill, who missed a free throw in the final seconds of regulation that might have given Cleveland the win. Will Game 2 be kinder on James and the Cavs? Wait and watch, is the only option we have got to provide an answer to that question.