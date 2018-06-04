NBA Finals 2018 Highlights Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: GSW beat Cavs in Game 2

Golden State’s high-powered offense was too much for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Warriors claimed a 122-103 victory in Game Two of the NBA Finals on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 59 points in a wire-to-wire victory that puts the defending champions just two wins away from their third championship in four years. Two-time league MVP Curry ended with nine three-pointers, an NBA Finals record. The Warriors started fast and surprise starter JaVale McGee ignited the home crowd by hammering down some alley-oops.
LeBron James has played in scores of big games, having won three NBA titles and currently playing in the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year, but he says the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Golden Warriors on Thursday night was "one of the toughest losses I've had in my career." The Cavaliers lost 124-114 in overtime despite James' 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but the defeat stuck with him and teammate George Hill, who missed a free throw in the final seconds of regulation that might have given Cleveland the win. Will Game 2 be kinder on James and the Cavs? Wait and watch, is the only option we have got to provide an answer to that question.
Steph Curry, take a bow. He top scores with 33 points, 27 of which came from three-pointers. LeBron James stomps off the court as soon as the final buzzer goes off, he has scored 29 points in this match. The Warriors have taken a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.
Steph Curry breaks the record for most three-pointers in an NBA Finals. He now has 9 under his belt and the latest has put the game well beyond the Cavaliers' reach.
Kevin Durant scores another and that is followed by Cleveland getting one back through Jegg Green. LeBron then puts in two free throws but that is followed by Steph Curry with another stunning three-pointer while being fouled. That is his EIGHTH three of the match.
Steph Curry with an absolutely ridiculous 3-pointer right as the shot clock was about to expire. That was absolutely bonkers.
Jeff Green with two free throws from the line and then Warriors retaliate, Curry lays up and Draymond Green tips it in to take the Warriors' tally into threee-figures.
Curry with two straight three-pointers to extend Warriors' lead to 13. Most of the action is around the Cleveland basket.
David West's three-pointer helps Warriors get to the 90-point mark but Cleveland are nibbling their way back. This means that what could happen in the final quarter, is anyone's guess.
LeBron makes a dash towards the Warriors' end when he gains possession and is seemingly tripped. Referee doesn't let the decision go his way leading to vehement protests.
LeBron pierces through the Warriors and gets a dunk, Warriors score through Curry in the rebound. Clay Thompson then scores a three.
Steph Curry with a three-pointer from just inside his side of the court and that ends a Cleveland run. LeBron scores twice towards the end but Curry's three-pointers have taken a toll. This half has belonged to the Warriors.
Cleveland seemed to be on the ascendency but that notion is knocked out of the water when Warriors counter. Livingston scores twice before Curry gets another three.
Klay Thompson with what initially looks like a three-pointer but it is later revised to a two. Before that Kevin Durant scored a ridiculously long three that got the crowd on their feet.
LeBron James gets to 10 points with two free throws but the Warriors remain on top. Klay Thompson tries a three pointer and the buzzer but it doesn't quite come together.
Warriors are just constantly keeping Cavs on arm's length. Incisive passes in Warriors switches and the looseness of the Cleveland defence is costing them dear. Curry has scored two three-pointers so far.
Cavaliers change the 7 on restart and Hill started off with a three-pointer. Durant scores to extend the Warriors' lead bu LeBron James then scores a three-pointer from the line after being fouled. JR Smith then scores to bring the Cavs' tally to 14.
Everyone from Warriors' starting line up has scored and Cavaliers are finding it a little difficult to deal with this onslaught. A brilliant start for the defending champions.
Sports can be cruel and it was the case for the Cavs who started off so well and the Warriors went on to smash that good start to smithereens in overtime. Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana was the man who played the American national anthem before the match and the teams start this way;
Cavaliers starters: LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, George Hill
Warriors starters: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry
