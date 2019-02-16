NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils ‘smart jersey of the future’ at All-Star Technology Summit

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Friday opened the annual All-Star Technology Summit by showcasing a ‘smart jersey of the future.’ The highlight of the jersey was that the number and name on its back could be changed according to what the fans watching the game wanted.

During the event, the NBA Commissioner used a phone app to change the number and name displayed on the back of the jersey, which was hanging on the side of the stage where they stood. The jersey flipped from a Kemba Walker model to a Stephen Curry one and from that to a Michael Jordan model.

Adam Silver unveils the NBA jersey of the future. pic.twitter.com/h5GePOwOjx — NBA (@NBA) 15 February 2019

Silver laid out what a fully customizable fan experience may look like in the NBA in 2038, opening up a platform for discussion on the future of basketball and the role of technology in it.

This is not the first time that NBA experimented with wearable technology. Last season, Nike launched NBA ‘Connected Jerseys’ that had a chip installed granting basketball fans access to team and player content in real time.

The tech summit is in 20th year and draws hundreds of top league executives. The summit is going to hold panels on the relationship between athletes and technology and ways to attract fans of the new generation.