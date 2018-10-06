NBA aware of new Mavericks’ misconduct claims, says Adam Silver

FILE – In this May 31, 2018, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

New allegations levied against a Dallas Mavericks employee grabbed the attention of commissioner Adam Silver on his trip to China for NBA preseason games. Silver confirmed Friday he was aware of the Dallas Morning News story and the allegations made against team photographer Danny Bollinger. Silver learned of claims Bollinger has a history of making lewd comments and propositioning women at work. Bollinger has been sent home from the team’s trip to China.

On the heels of a Sports Illustrated story that sparked an independent investigation into the abuse of power and sexual misconduct in the workplace, Silver described his level of concern as “extraordinarily high.” “I will say that, when the investigators did their review of the Mavericks’ organization, they made a decision to not make public allegations that were brought by employees who chose to remain anonymous,” Silver said. “What they did at the end of the investigation was, in essence, shift to the new management of the Dallas Mavericks, run by Cynthia Marshall, their findings with an understanding that Cynthia Marshall, then using a more traditional human resources process, would continue to investigate particular employees and then act on them.

“Part of the process, the new process we put in place with the Mavericks, was an ongoing reporting obligation to the league office. So Cynthia Marshall has been in constant contact with Kathy Behrens at the league office. We were aware of those additional allegations, and we are monitoring how they are responding to them. To the best of my knowledge, and I haven’t talked to Cynthia in the last few days, I think they’re well equipped now with the new organization they put in place to do the appropriate and necessary investigations and then to act on those findings.”

Bollinger was not included in the 43-page report released at the conclusion of the seven-month independent investigation.

