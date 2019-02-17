NBA All-Star Game: Kyrie Irving says he plans to play

The sprained right knee that has sidelined Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving for the last week hasn’t kept him from enjoying his time in Charlotte, N.C., for All-Star weekend. And it appears it won’t keep him from playing in Sunday’s main event. In announcing his intention to play in the game, Irving said he wouldn’t if he had any doubts about his rehab.

“There’s not too many chances you get to be around Kawhi Leonard, being around KD (Kevin Durant) and have a starting lineup like we do. That was on my mind, but it didn’t factor going in to taking care of my health and making sure I’m good to play,” Irving said, per NBC Sports Boston.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said recently that Irving is close to returning for the Celtics and that if the star guard deems himself well enough to play on Sunday, that Ainge doesn’t have a problem with it. “I totally trust Kyrie that he will not play if he’s not healthy,” Ainge told reporters. “I have all the trust in him in his decisions on that. Like, he would only do it if he’s 100 percent healthy.”

Ainge also noted that the Celtics sent a physical therapist and trainer with Irving to Charlotte. “Honestly, I don’t really have any preference at all for what he does,” Ainge said. “I understand how he could actually benefit from having a really good workout.”

Irving was playing defense vs. the Los Angeles Clippers when the injury occurred with about five minutes remaining in the first half last Saturday. He left the game with 2:28 to play in the second quarter and Boston holding a comfortable 20-point lead. The Clippers rallied for a 123-112 victory, outscoring the Celtics 75-44 after Irving departed.

The veteran guard had an MRI on Sunday and it was determined that the injury was not considered serious. The Celtics next take the court Thursday at Milwaukee. Irving, 26, is averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 47 games (all starts) this season. He was voted as an Eastern Conference starter for the All-Star game and selected by former teammate LeBron James during the draft process for the teams.