National Sports Day: PM Narendra Modi salutes Indian athletes for hardwork, resolve

Major Dhyan Chand had won three Olympic gold medals in hockey for India between 1928 and 1936. (Source: Express File) Major Dhyan Chand had won three Olympic gold medals in hockey for India between 1928 and 1936. (Source: Express File)

The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 on the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to one of the greatest field hockey players of all time and urged people to give priorities to sports and fitness related activities.

Every year on this day, Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards are conferred by the President of India to celebrate the achievements of exceptional athletes in the country. This year, though, the date has been postponed to September 25 so the Indian athletes could return from Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia.

Often called a ‘magician’ on the Hockey field, Dhyan Chand had such an aura that even Hitler offered him money to play for Germany. The man known for his extraordinary goal-scoring skills, has won three Olympic gold medals during the time Indian hockey was the most dominant.

Sports stars as well as political leaders paid their tributes to the hockey legend and wished the athletes representing India at ongoing Asian Games.

I was like any other boy in India with a dream to play for my country.Yet I could never imagine a journey so long and so fulfilling. To play for ur country is the best thing that can happen 🇮🇳 Remembering the hockey legend Major Dhayanchand on his birth Anniversary #Tribute🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3IohaJinnZ — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 29, 2018

It’s our National Sports Day!! Celebrating the birth anniversary of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand. The man with the GOLDEN hockey stick.!!

HAPPY SPORTS DAY to all! ????Jai Hind ????#sports #sportsday #spiritofsport #sportsman #sportsmanship #gold #legendary #india — Rahi Sarnobat OLY (@SarnobatRahi) 29 August 2018

When you put on that jersey, the flag ???? on the front is more important then the name on the back.

Remembering the hockey ??wizard #MajorDhyanChand on his 113th Birth Anniversary #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/gQ3dAxCN88 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) 29 August 2018

As we pay tribute to the legacy of Indian hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, we wish all of our countrymen a very happy #NationalSportsDay on 29th August.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/1kFfDDdWdI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 29 August 2018

Greetings to all sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day. Tributes to the phenomenal hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. I urge people to give priority to sports and fitness related activities, which will contribute towards a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 29 August 2018

I salute all those who have represented India in various sporting events. Their hardwork and resolve has led to several milestones. This year has been great for our sporting fraternity, with the Indian athletes excelling in various tournaments including #AsianGames2018 and CWG. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 29 August 2018

Today is National Sports Day, the birth anniversary of the Wizard of Hockey, Dhyan Chand. Bangla is synonymous with sports. Schools, colleges, clubs, organisations are given financial assistance by our Government for the development of sports infrastructure — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 29 August 2018

Heartfelt tributes to the ‘Wizard of Hockey’ Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day. This day celebrates the sporting spirit and sports in India. My greetings and best wishes to all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts on this special day. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 29 August 2018

Today, we commemorate Major Dhyan Chand’s Birth Anniversary as #NationalSportsDay. Let us give our tributes to one of India’s greatest sports icons by inculcating sports as part of our lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/fOcMqHRejZ — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 29 August 2018

