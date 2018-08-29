Follow Us:
National Sports Day: PM Narendra Modi salutes Indian athletes for hardwork, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and urged people to give priorities to sports and fitness related activities.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 29, 2018 10:57:54 am
Major Dhyan Chand, Dhyan Chand India, Major Dhyan Chand Gold medals, Bharat Ratna, India Hockey, Hockey India, sports news, sports, hockey news, Hockey Major Dhyan Chand had won three Olympic gold medals in hockey for India between 1928 and 1936. (Source: Express File)
The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 on the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to one of the greatest field hockey players of all time and urged people to give priorities to sports and fitness related activities.

Every year on this day, Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards are conferred by the President of India to celebrate the achievements of exceptional athletes in the country. This year, though, the date has been postponed to September 25 so the Indian athletes could return from Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia.

Often called a ‘magician’ on the Hockey field, Dhyan Chand had such an aura that even Hitler offered him money to play for Germany. The man known for his extraordinary goal-scoring skills, has won three Olympic gold medals during the time Indian hockey was the most dominant.

Sports stars as well as political leaders paid their tributes to the hockey legend and wished the athletes representing India at ongoing Asian Games.

