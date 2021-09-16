National Open athletics day 2: Harmilan shatters 19-year-old national record in women’s 1500m

Harmilan Bains of Punjab shattered Sunita Rani’s long-standing national record on the second day of the 60th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Hanamkonda in Warangal, Telangana on Thursday.

In a start-to-finish race, Harmilan neither faced any challenge nor she bothered and cruised home in 4 minutes 05.39 seconds to erase the long standing old record set by Sunita Rani at 4:06.03s in the 2002 Busan Asian Games. The 23-year-old also erased the old meet record of 4:11.83s set by OP Jaisha in Delhi in 2006. It was a treat to watch Harmilan striding and after the last curve, she shifted the gear to top level to reach the finish with a yawning lead.

KM Chanda of Delhi was second with a time of 4:18.24s while Deeksha of Madhya Pradesh was third clocking 4:21.34s.

Harmilan is daughter of athletics couple Amandeep Bains and Madhuri Singh. Her father is a national and South Asian Games medallist while her mother is a silver medallist in 800m event at the 2002 Asiad.

Harmilan bettered her mother’s All India Inter-University record in 1500m with a time of 4:14.68s in Bhubaneshwar meet in 2020. Since then, there was no stopping her and emerged champion in Federation Cup and Indian GP and now in the season ender meet and is unbeaten in the past eight national meets

Naresh Kumar of Andhra Pradesh and Tarandeep Kaur of Delhi emerged fastest athltes of the meet by winning the 100m event in their respective categories.

Naresh’s 10.30s win is the second fastest time by an Indian this year behind Gurindervir Singh’s 10.27s and fifth fastest Indian in history. The 23-year-old who hails from Guntur bettered the meet record of 10.37s set by Anil Kumar in 2001.

Second placed Amlan Borgohain of Assam and Harjit Singh of Services clocked 10.34s and the latter finished third after a photo finish separating them by six-thousandths of a second. The trio performance was well noticed as they suffered three false starts including by KS Pranav and Satnam Singh of Services.

Taranjeet, who was knocked down by a car and broke a collarbone over two years ago, claimed the title of the fastest woman of the meet with a blazing run in a personal best time of 11.50s to leave the seasoned Archana Suseendran of Tamil Nadu. She knocked two-tenths of a second from her previous best of 11.70s clocked in the Federation Cup (U20) title in Bhopal on January 25 this year.

In men’s 1500m, a little-known Parvej Khan of Haryana handed a two-time Asian meet medallist Ajay Kumar Saroj of Railways his first defeat since August 20, 2019. Parvej kept pace with Ajay and overtook with 300m left, opening up a good lead.

In decathlon, Yaman Deep Sharma of Rajasthan emerged winner with 6757 points.

Results ( all finals):

MEN

100m: K Naresh Kumar (AP, 10.30s NMR, OMR 10.37s set by Anil Kumar in Chennai, 2001), Amlan Borgohain (Assam, 10.34s), Harjit Singh (Services, 10.34s)

400m: Muhammed Ajmal V (Services, 46.84s), Gajanand Bahadur Mistry (Gujarat, 46.85s), Ayush Dabas (Haryana, 47.10s).

1500m: Parvej Khan (Haryana, 3:42.64), Ajay Kumar Saroj (Railways, 3:44.05s), Rahul (Delhi, 3:44.57).

4x100m relay: Railways (R Swaminathan, VK Elakkiadasan, Sudhakar Chintha, B Siva Kumar, 40.04s), TN (40.44s), Services (40.88s).

Long jump: R Swaminathan (Rlys, 7.73m), Jeswin Aldrin (TN, 7.67), Nirmal Sabu (Rls, 7.67m).

Javelin throw: Sahil Silwal (Haryana, 77.79m), DP Manu (Services, 74.92m), Rohit Yadav (Rls, 74.28).

Decathlon: Yaman Deep Sharma (Rajasthan, 6757 points {100m: 11.46; LJ: 6.88m; SP: 9.70m; HJ: 1.98m; 400m: 50.26; 110mH: 16.09; DT: 34.63; PV: 4.20m; JT: 48.34m; 1500m: 4:46.61}), Usaid Khan (Services) 6702; 3. KR Gokul (Services) 6618.

20km race walk: Chandan Singh (Uttarakhand, 1 hr 29 min 21.00s), Devender Singh (Services, 1:29:26.00s), Juned (Rls, 1:29:38.00s).

WOMEN

100m: Taranjeet Kaur (Delhi, 11.50s), Archana Suseendran (TN, 11.68s), Simi NS (Rlys, 11.78).

400m: R Vithya Ramraj (TN, 53.79s), Nancy (Haryana, 54.41s), Kiran Pahal (Rlys, 54.80s).

1500m: Harmilan Kaur Bains (Punjab, 4:05.39 s New National and Meet Records. Old NR: 4:06.03s by Sunita Rani in 2002 Busan Asiad; Old MR: 4:11.83, OP Jaisha, New Delhi, 2006), KM Chanda (Delhi, 4:18.24), Deeksha (MP, 4:21.34).

4x100m relay: Railways (AT Daneshwari, C Kanimozhi, NS Simi, Himashree Roy, 45.84s), TN (47.06s),. Telangana (47.18s).

High Jump: Swapna Barman (Rlys, 1.78m), Gracena G Merly (TN, 1.76m), Rekha (Haryana, 1.76m),

Shot put: Kiran Baliyan (UP, 16.99m), Manpreet Kaur (Punjab, 16.40m), Manpreet Kaur (Rlys, 16.35m).

20km race walk: Sonal Sukhwal (Raj, 1:42:15.00s), Ravina (Rlys, 1:44.17.00), Payal (Uttarakhand, 1:48:12.00s).