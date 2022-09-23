scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

National Games: Sharath Kamal forced to retire from quarterfinal with back injury

After a historic Commonwealth Games outing in Birmingham where he won three gold and a silver, Sharath was the favourite coming into the National Games.

After the CWG, Sharath admitted that he hasn’t trained too much for the National Games.

10-time national table-tennis champion Sharath Kamal withdrew from the 36th National Games with a lower back injury.

He was leading the quarterfinal match against Soumyajit Ghosh 7-11, 12-10, 11-8, 6-1.

After a historic Commonwealth Games outing in Birmingham where he won three gold and a silver, Sharath was the favourite coming into the National Games.

“It’s not a serious injury. He had lower back spasms and with rest, should recover in 48 hours,” said his physio.

After the CWG, Sharath admitted that he hasn’t trained too much for the National Games. He had earlier also announced that he will not take part in the upcoming World TT table tennis team Championships which are going to be held in Chengdu, China from September 30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

In his absence, G Sathiyan will lead the team for the first time.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 07:09:41 pm
Next Story

Casualties confirmed after blast near Kabul mosque

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 23: Latest News