National Games date postponed once again

The 36th National Games in Goa stands postponed to a suitable date between September and October, confirmed sports official from Indian Olympic Association. The sports meet were earlier scheduled for March and April 14, 2019.

Earlier this month, the Goa government had written to the Indian Olympic Association and Ministry of Youth Affairs and cited a “peculiar situation” with the state gearing for two bye-poll elections between February and March and later the Lok Sabha general elections between April and May. Another hindrance of school educations was also informed, and the officials invited for a meeting with the state government.

On Tuesday Mukesh Kumar, Chairman, Games Technical Conduct Committee, National Games, confirmed the meeting with Parrikar and added that “new dates have to be finalized.” Kumar said all issues were put forth and the Government appealed a better date.

“We are not entirely comfortable as we have to again look at the sports calendar as it affects the athletes. But the reasons cites are genuine. the government said there are two sets of elections, plus they also cited security concerns as the resources need to be deployed elsewhere. Further the second set of dates we came up with also had hindrance as school exams would be in progress. The government has suggested that any other date is now possible only after the monsoons and we are now looking to see a period between September and October. We are concerned but the reasons cited are genuine.”

Kumar said the national games committee will now have to sit again in New Delhi and figure a suitable date as a lot many national and international sports events have to be checked and again a calendar suitable period has to be figured. He added, the Goa Government has assured that the infrastructure will be in place by the time the dates are decided.

The committee meanwhile will be visiting Goa in February to again review the infrastructure and ground preparations. The new dates will be again discussed with the Goa government next month before a formal announcement is made.