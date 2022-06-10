scorecardresearch
Narwal, Singhraj and Akash add silver to India’s tally in Chateauroux Para Shooting WC

By: PTI |
June 10, 2022 2:31:24 am
The top Indian shooters, however, faltered in the individual event with Akash being the only Indian to qualify for the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 finals. ( @ShootingPara /Twitter)

Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Manish Narwal settled for a silver medal in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Team event at the World Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France on Thursday.

A day after winning the 10m Mixed Team gold medal, the 20-year-old Narwal, who took the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 gold with a Paralympic record in his debut Games, teamed up with Singhraj, also a Paralympic medallist, and Akash to aggregate a total of 1581 to finish behind China (1628). Turkey took the bronze with a total score of 1565.

The top Indian shooters, however, faltered in the individual event with Akash being the only Indian to qualify for the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 finals. He eventually finished fifth with a score of 159.4.

China’s Yang Chao took the gold with a total of 223.9, followed by compatriot Huang Xing (218.5) and Uzbekistan’s Ibragimov Server (200.7).

Singhraj and Narwal ended in the ninth and 10th places in the qualification round. The top eight shooters qualify for the final round.

On Friday, Deepender Singh, Rahul Jakhar, Rubina Francis and Akash will be in action in P5 Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 event.

