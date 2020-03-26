‘Truth always wins’: Narsingh Yadav vows to make most of Olympics postponement lifeline

Narsingh Yadav has been asked to vacate his room at the Games Village at Rio de Janerio after being served a doping ban in 2016. (File Photo) Narsingh Yadav has been asked to vacate his room at the Games Village at Rio de Janerio after being served a doping ban in 2016. (File Photo)

Narsingh Yadav, who has got a golden lifeline handed to him with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year, has said the latest development proves that it was his destiny to compete at the Games.

The wrestler, whose four-year doping ban is set to end in July, said he always had a feeling that he would get a second chance to win an Olympic medal and has been competing in dangals ever since his dreams were smashed in 2016 hours before his bout.

“I always had the belief that if I have not done anything wrong, no wrong will happen with me. The truth always wins. Now you see by God’s grace, I have got this chance again out of nowhere,” Narsingh Yadav told PTI from Mumbai where he is training with his coach Jagmal Singh.

READ| Spiked dal? How CBI punched holes in Narsingh Yadav, NADA theories

“Somehow, I had this feeling inside me that I will get to compete in Olympics. I don’t know why, but I always had this feeling. I am completely focused on my comeback and determined to win a medal at the Tokyo Games,” he added.

Yadav was handed a four-year ban by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in August 2016 for failing a dope test, which had been ruled as sabotage by the National Anti-Doping Agency. The ban came about due to an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) just hours before his bout was to start at the Rio Olympic Games.

Narsingh had gone to the Games after a bitter selection row involving Sushil Kumar. Yadav had accused the two-time Olympic medallist of trying to sabotage his career after failing the dope test, an allegation which was never proved.

Sushil vs Narsingh: The King is wrestling a young challenger. Blame it on Rio

Yadav maintained that he did not done anything wrong. Now 31, he said he missed the mat competition but kept himself in shape by competing in local ‘dangals’.

“Wrestling is my life. I started from scratch and did considerably well in my career, winning medals at all levels. I competed in dangals and will be back on mat soon. Once the ban period is over, I will request WFI to let me try and compete in Olympic qualification events,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd