Narinder Batra not to seek another term as IOA president

Narinder Batra on Wednesday has announced that he is not going to run for another term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup – and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities,” Batra said in a statement.

“Consequently, I’ve decided to not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA),” he added.

Batra is under the scanner for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of Rs 35 crore for personal purposes.

Batra, who is the International Hockey Federation chief, is a former secretary-general and president of Hockey India, and has headed the IOA since 2017.

The Olympic body’s elections were due last December but they could not be held as per schedule following a plea in the Delhi High Court, challenging its constituent. It is alleged that it is not in sync with the National Sports Code and the International Olympic Committee charter.

“I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get 2036 Summer Olympics in India,”said Batra.

“It’s been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I’ve been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport.

“At this stage, I’d like to thank all those who’ve supported me in the last 4 years. And I wish my successor and the whole sports family in India every success in the future!”