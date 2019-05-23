Narinder Batra, among 10, proposed to be elected as IOC members

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has been proposed to be elected as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member by the Executive Board. The vote for selection be held on June 26 at the meeting in Lausanne.

Batra, also the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), had become the only Indian to be jointly serving as president of an international federation as well as an NOC. Only 15 members get elected to the IOC out of 207 NOC Members of the IOC.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “IOC Members are representatives of the IOC in their respective countries, where they promote Olympism and its values.”

“These 10 new members proposed to the IOC Session have different backgrounds, but they all have a great passion for and knowledge of the Olympic and sports movement, which will help their mission and will be beneficial for the entire Olympic Movement.”

Seven of the 10 proposed new members are individuals, while there are three candidatures linked to a function within a National Olympic Committee (NOC) or a Continental Association of NOCs.

Proposed members: Ntsama Assembe Celestine Odette Epse Engoulou (Cameroon), Spyros Capralos (Greece), Laura Chinchilla (Costa Rica), Matlohang Moiloa-Ramoqopo (Lesotho), Filomena Maria Spencer Africano Fortes (Cape Verde), Tidjane Thiam (Ivory Coast), Erick Thohir (indonesia), Narinder Dhruv Batra (India), Mustapha Berraf (Algeria) and Kee Heung Lee (South Korea).