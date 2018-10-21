Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
PM Narendra Modi meets YOG medal winners

PM Modi tweeted his pictures with the medal winners, including shooting sensation gold winner Manu Bhaker and members of the silver medal-winning men's and women's hockey players.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 21, 2018 7:24:22 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with India’s medal winners at the Youth Olympic Games. (Source: Twitter/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with India’s medal winners at the Youth Olympic Games, from where the country returned with 13 medals in its best-ever show at the marquee event.

Modi tweeted his pictures with the medal winners, including shooting sensation gold winner Manu Bhaker and members of the silver medal-winning men’s and women’s hockey players.

“Proud of our Yuva Shakti! Interacted with our young athletes, who won medals in the @BuenosAires2018 Youth Olympic Games,” Modi wrote in a series of tweets.

India concluded with three gold, nine silver, and one bronze at the event that was launched in 2010.

