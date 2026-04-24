NADA’s tip off results in seizure of banned substances

Ramesh, the current junior national coach employed by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and a Dronacharya awardee, has been suspended for violation of article 2.9 of the National Anti-Doping Rules. (Representative photo)

National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) unit’s tip-off related to prohibited substances resulted in a joint task force seizing multiple prohibited substances including anabolic steroids like stanozolol and methenolone in Najafgarh on Friday. The joint operation was led by Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) along with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) officials.

The joint task force confiscated more 2,500 capsules and 11 injectable units of the prohibited substances including steroids. Three hundred Methandienone and 850 Oxandrolone tablets along with 1,500 Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARMs) capsules were recovered from the premises of Gaurav Vats Nutrition. Injections of Adenosine Monophosphate, a prohibited hormone and metabolic modulator that helps endurance, were also among the recoveries.