NADA to begin collecting athletes’ samples today

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will begin collecting samples of athletes from the third day at the venue, a top Athletics Federation of India official said.

Advertising

On Wednesday, athletes were informed on the public announcement system at the PAC Stadium in Lucknow that dope control officers from NADA would collect samples and could also visit them in their rooms at the end of the second day of the competition.

“The AFI president Adille Sumariwalla spoke to the sports ministry to ensure that NADA collects samples during this championship. NADA was not present on the first day but by today (Wednesday) evening sample collections will start,” the AFI official stated.