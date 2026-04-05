Murali Sreeshankar leaps creditable 8.15m to win long jump title in India Athletics Series 1

Competing for the first time in the season, Murali Sreeshankar leapt a creditable 8.15m to win the men’s long jump event at the opening Indian Athletics Series here on Saturday.

Sreeshankar, representing NCOE Trivandrum, got his winning jump in his fourth attempt, his best performance since making a comeback after a knee surgery in 2024. His best of last season was 8.13m.

The 27-year-old had missed the 2024 Paris Olympics due to a surgery on his injured knee. He also took part in the Tokyo World Championships in September last year but failed to qualify for the final round.

On the Kanteerava Stadium jumping pit, Sreeshankar was the only athlete in the field to breach the 8m mark. Sunny Kumar of Bihar finished second with 7.90m, while Purushotham of Karnataka was third with 7.87m.