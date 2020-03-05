Mumbai set to host IOC session in 2023

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, left, and IOC member and former swimmer Kirsty Coventry, right, speak during a press conference after the executive board meeting of the IOC, at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland (Source: AP/PTI) International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, left, and IOC member and former swimmer Kirsty Coventry, right, speak during a press conference after the executive board meeting of the IOC, at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland (Source: AP/PTI)

Mumbai will host the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in 2023, IOC President Thomas Bach has said. The decision will be ratified at the 136th IOC session in Tokyo in July, according to Olympic Channel.

IOC President Thomas Bach stated: “We have chosen India because it is the second most populous nation in the world, with a very young population and a huge potential for Olympic sport. We want to encourage and support the National Olympic Committee of India and all the national federations to promote and strengthen Olympic sport in the country.”

The IOC session in 2023 is expected to choose the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

An IOC session is the general meeting of the members of the IOC, held once a year in which each member has one vote. It is the IOC’s supreme organ and its decisions are final.

The powers of a Session include adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of members of the IOC, election of the President and other members of the IOC Executive Board and election of host city of Olympics.

India has earlier hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi.

The IOC Session Evaluation Commission had visited Mumbai in October 2019 to study the feasibility of hosting the IOC session in Mumbai.

According to the report by the commission, the quality of facilities at the Jio World Centre, the potential venue for the IOC session, is praiseworthy.

