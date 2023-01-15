Mumbai Marathon: Comeback man Gopi T, debutant Chavi Yadav fastest Indians

Returning to competitive running after three years following knee surgery and subsequent injuries, Gopi T held his own to pull off a stunning victory in the Indian elite men’s category of the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

Running his first race since the Doha World Championships in 2019, Gopi finished as the fastest Indian as well as 10th overall with a timing of 2:16:41.

Among the Indian women, Chavi Yadav, running her first-ever competitive marathon, emerged the fastest with a timing of 2:50:35.

Man Singh (2:16:58) and Kalidas Hirave (2:19:54) finished behind Gopi while Aarti Patil (3:00:44) and Renu Singh (3:01:11) finished behind Chavi.

Gopi, who won amongst Indians here in 2018, fell short of the upcoming Asian Games cut-off of 2:15 but said he didn’t expect too much out of his race and all he was looking for was a confidence booster, which he got.

The army runner was going at a good pace till the 29km mark but then slowed down in the later stages, especially after the uphills at the 32km mark.

“After my pacer dropped out at the 30km mark, there was nobody to push me. Man Singh had dropped some distance and if I had someone pushing me, I would’ve probably run under the 2:15 mark.

“I’m happy with my performance and I know now that my body has recovered fully from the surgery and I am capable of challenging for a medal at the Asian Games,” he told The Indian Express.

28-year-old Chavi ran this marathon as part of her preparation for the 3,000m steeplechase at the Asian Games. Her coach Sandeep Pundir felt it was necessary for her to increase her endurance levels if she wants to have a chance at winning a medal at the Asian Games.

“I normally run 150 km a week, but for this marathon, I’ve been running close to 250km a week. To increase the training by 100kms a week has been challenging but it has paid off now,” Chavi, who trains in Bhopal, told The Indian Express.

Running alongside the likes of seasoned Sudha Singh added to the pressure Chavi was under, especially given that she had never run 42kms at a stretch even in training, but once Sudha cramped a little more than midway through the race, Chavi knew that it was her chance and didn’t relent.

Like Priyanka Goswami, who became the first-ever Indian woman to win a medal in the 10,000m race walk at the Commonwealth Games, Chavi too carries a small statue of Bal Gopala (Lord Krishna as a baby) wherever she competes.

“I never go without it. It has helped me win today,” she said.