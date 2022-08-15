scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Mumbai Khiladis clinch thriller to secure first win in Ultimate Kho Kho

Mumbai Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend as captain Vijay Hajare alongside Rohan Kore and Avik Singha started the proceedings.

By: PTI |
August 15, 2022 10:15:46 pm
Players of Mumbai Khiladis and Rajasthan Warriors play during their Ultimate Kho Kho League match, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. (PTI)

Mumbai Khiladis opened their account by securing a nail-biting eight-point victory against Rajasthan Warriors in their second match at the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho here on Monday.

Mumbai Khiladis clinched the match with a 51-43 score.

In a special opening ceremony of the Ultimate Kho Kho Day 2, the national anthem was played by the brass band of the Bombay Engineering Group of the Indian Army on the Independence Day.

Mumbai’s Gajanan Shengal impressed in the attack, scoring 16 points with two pole dives and one sky dive.

Mumbai Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend as captain Vijay Hajare alongside Rohan Kore and Avik Singha started the proceedings. Nikhil struck for Rajasthan as he captured Hajare in the first match of the game before the batch was out in the next half minute.

Faizankha Pathan, from the third batch of Mumbai, showcased skilful defence to remain unbeaten but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn with 18-4 lead.

Mumbai Khiladis continued their aggression when they turned to attack, capturing three opposition batches to end the first innings at 29-20 in their favour.

Rajasthan earned 21 points in the attack to take eight points lead in the first turn with the scores at 41-33.

However, Mumbai fought-back well to bag 18 points in the final turn and secured the match by 51-43 score.

