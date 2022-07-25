Muhammad Ali’s world title belt from Rumble in the Jungle sold for big money

Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from the 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ with George Foreman was sold for a whopping $6.18million (£5.15m) at an auction on Sunday.

Ali vs Foreman’s famous fight took place in Zaire, where the heavyweight legend knocked out Foreman.

Jim Irsay, the CEO of NFL team Indianapolis Colts, won the bid.

championship belt from 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman—-just added to @IrsayCollection Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward!🙏 pic.twitter.com/REJOGV1Cwq — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 24, 2022

A Heritage Auctions spokesperson said: ‘Here we present the foremost symbol of that glorious achievement, the WBC Heavyweight Championship belt earned for Muhammad Ali’s victory over George Foreman in the fabled “Rumble in the Jungle”.

‘Ali drained the thunder from the Foreman storm and then unleashed lightning of his own, dropping Goliath for the count and, finally, seven years after his title had been unjustly stripped, completing his long journey back to the mountain top of the sport.

‘The historical significance of the piece, arguably the most important boxing award ever made available at public auction, is quite simply immeasurable.’

The belt will be displayed on August 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on September 9 in Indianapolis.