MS Dhoni’s parents hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

MS Dhoni is currently in Mumbai playing in the IPL. (CSK/Twitter)

Former India captain MS Dhoni’s parents, father Pan Singh and mother Devika Devi, have been admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, the level of oxygen content of the duo is currently within the prescribed limits.

Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Dhoni is currently in Mumbai playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

“He will remain with the team and is not flying out as of now,” CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan told the indianexpress.com.

As soon as the news broke out, fans started praying for a speedy recovery. Here are some of the reactions:

Ms Dhoni’s Parents Tested POSITIVE For Covid19 💔 Wishing A Speedy Recovery 🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/ed6Eozh2LL — Aravind Modugu (@Aravind_0719) April 21, 2021

Praying for a soon recovery of Dhoni’s parents as they tested covid positive.

Get well soon.❤#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/XDL4o5pdYU — ๖ۣۜkสnสk(csk) (@kanak_Vj) April 21, 2021

Dhoni played his 200th IPL match in a yellow jersey against Rajasthan Royals. He will play against KKR on Thursday evening.

All the franchises are placed within a bio-bubble as the tournament proceeds amidst rising coronavirus cases every day, with India having seen over 2.95 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.