Mr. Olympia 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the Olympia Event?

Hadi Choopan, Phil Heath, Brandon Curry and Big Ramy (Source: Twitter)

Mr. Olympia 2020 Live Streaming, TV Channels: Despite many hurdles, the best bodybuilders in the world are set to converge on the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, to compete for the coveted title of Mr. Olympia 2020 as well as Ms. Olympia 2020 on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Olympia

Brandon Curry, first-time winner of the Sandow Trophy, will have to best several contenders that weren’t in the field in 2019 to become a repeat champion. He will be up against seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Phil Heath. The 40-year-old opted to sit out last year’s competition but will go for a record-tying eighth title this year. Big Ramy is finally competing again at the Olympia after missing the competition in 2019.

Fan favorites Roelly Winklaar, Cedric McMillan, and Flex Lewis have, however, opted out from competing this year for a wide variety of reasons. Roelly was diagnosed with COVID-19 just one week before the Olympia. Cedric and Flex both sustained injuries that kept them from training for the show.

Nevertheless, the 2020 Olympia will be moving forward. The event was moved from Las Vegas to the Orange Country Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. With some of the best bodybuilders and athletes in the world attending, including the returning Phil Heath, this is sure to be a show to watch.

Mr. Olympia lineup

Brandon Curry (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Dexter Jackson (USA)

Phil Heath (USA)

Juan Morel (USA)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Iain Valliere (Canada)

Lee Seung Chul (South Korea)

Antoine Vaillant (Canada)

Lukas Osladil (Czech Republic)

Akim Williams (USA)

Maxx Charles (USA)

Justin Rodriguez (USA)

Regan Grimes (Canada)

Big Ramy (Special Invite)

Ms. Olympia

Speaking of returns, the entire Women’s Bodybuilding division has returned to the Olympia stage after an absence for six years. The last Ms. Olympia competition was held in 2014 – so it’s a welcome return of this much beloved division.

9x Ms. Olympia champion Iris Kyle is returning to try and bring her champion status into the double digits. But with so much time having passed – there are certainly other young and hungry competitors looking to become the new champion.

Ms. Olympia Lineup

Helle Trevino (USA)

Margie Martin (USA)

Irene Anderson (Sweden)

Nicki Chartrand (Canada)

Monique Jones (USA)

Monia Gioiosa (Italy)

Yaxeni Oriquen (Venezuela)

Iris Kyle (USA)

Andrea Shaw (USA)

LaDawn McDay (USA)

Asha Hadley (USA)

MayLa Ash (USA)

Margita Zamolova (Czech Republic)

Alena Hatvani (Czech Republic)

Theresa Ivancik (USA)

Janeed Lankowski (USA)

Reshanna Boswell (USA)

Kim Buck (USA)

When and where will Mr. Olympia 2020 be live streamed?

The 2020 Mr. Olympia is an IFBB professional bodybuilding competition and part of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend 2020 and is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2020 – December 20, 2020, at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada.

How to watch Mr. Olympia 2020 live on official channel?

Unfortunately, the Mr Olympia competition will not be broadcast on TV in 2020. The event has rarely received television coverage with the 2014 edition being the only televised competition since the 1980s in recent years.

In previous years, the Mr Olympia competition has been live-streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This year, however, the promoters are offering a pay-per-view stream on olympiaproductions.com. By signing up on the official site you’ll be able to stream the show through a number of different mediums like your iPhone, Apple TV, Roku, Android, Android TV, and FireTV.

How to watch Mr. Olympia 2020 on TV channels?

The Olympia is also offering a free channel with limited offerings worldwide. The Olympia will be streaming footage directly from the Expo floor, where many fans, fitness and lifestyle brands will attend. This will also include meet and greet with IFBB Pro Bodybuilders and more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd