MP Jabir qualifies for semifinals at Athletics Worlds

MP Jabir qualified for the 400m hurdles semifinals at the World Athletics Championship in Doha on Friday, finishing third in Heat 1 with a timing of 49.62 seconds.

This is only the second time an Indian male hurdler has reached the semis at the Athletics Worlds. The only other time this happened was when Joseph Abraham clocked 49.64 seconds in the heats at the 2007 Osaka Worlds.

The other Indian hurdler in action, national record holder Dharun Ayyasamy, however, was eliminated in the heats after finishing sixth in Heat 5 with a timing of 50.55 seconds. He tumbled after the last hurdle, losing precious time and ending his campaign.

Jabir’s time was the 11th best registered across all the five heats. Ayyasamy’s was 27th.

Jabir’s personal best in the 400m hurdles is 49.13 seconds, a mark which would have been the second-best timing on the day.

The 400m hurdles semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, while the final will be held on Monday.