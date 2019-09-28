MP Jabir eliminated from Athletic Worlds at semifinal stage

MP Jabir of India failed to progress to the final of the 400-metre hurdles race at the World Athletics Championship in Doha on Saturday. He ended fifth in the third semifinal with a timing of 49.71 seconds.

The top two from the three semi-finals and the two athletes with the next two fastest times were to progress to the final. The 8th fastest time recorded in the semifinals on Saturday was 48.93 – much better than Jabir’s time as well as his personal best.

He finished 16th out of 24 athletes, according to the final tally.

Jabir’s personal best in the 400m hurdles is 49.13 seconds, a mark he registered earlier this year.

On Friday, Jabir finished third in his heat with a timing of 49.62 seconds. This is only the second time an Indian male hurdler reached the semis at the Athletics Worlds. The only other time this happened was when Joseph Abraham clocked 49.64 seconds in the heats in 2007.