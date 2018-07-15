Moved by Hima Das’s victory: PM Modi

Win her win in Finland, Hima is only second to star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in Poland in the last edition in 2016 in a world record effort. (Source: PT) Win her win in Finland, Hima is only second to star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in Poland in the last edition in 2016 in a world record effort. (Source: PT)

Congratulating athlete Hima Das for her spectacular performance and her gold medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted tagging her. Calling the victory an “unforgettable moment” the prime minister wrote a tweet full of emotions mentioning how moved and deeply touched he was.

On Saturday morning Modi tweeted, “Unforgettable moments from @HimaDas8’s victory. Seeing her passionately search for the Tricolour immediately after winning and getting emotional while singing the National Anthem touched me deeply. I was extremely moved.” Further emphasising the import and the emotional appeal of Das’ victory, Modi rhetorically asked, “which Indian won’t have tears of joy seeing this!”

The 18-year-old Indian sprinter hailing from Assam had won the first gold medal for India at the U-20 world championships of the International Association of Athletic Federations. She won the 400 meters race on Thursday. The video of a teary-eyed Das as the Indian national anthem played in the background immediately after her win had caught the attention of many people. Modi posted the video, along with a recording of her stunning run with his tweet.

Since her historic run congratulatory messages had been pouring in from various sectors of the Indian society. She had posted a video thanking everybody on Friday. Unfortunately, she did not make it to the finals of the event, though she did set a new national record. On Saturday she tweeted, “I couldn’t make it to the finals but I’m happy to have achieved the new #nationalrecord in 4*400m relay. I would like to congratulate my team for their performance and support .#Thankyou all for all your wishes and love.Hoping to perform well in the coming championship.”

Hima ends on a high

Tampere: Newly-crowned world U-20 quartermile event champion Hima Das on Saturday ended her campaign after anchoring the Indian women’s 4x400m relay quartet to a junior national record, though the quartet failed to qualify for the final round here. The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team comprising S Venkatsen, Jisna Mathew, Ritika and Hima clocked 3 minute 39.10 seconds to finish fourth in heat number two, thus failing to qualify for the final round. The first two in each of the three heats and the next two fastest teams qualify for the finals.

Despite failing to qualify for the finals, the Indian quartet bettered the earlier national U-20 record of 3:40.50 set in 2002 in Bangkok. In other events, Priyadarshini Suresh crashed out of the women’s triple jump event with a below par 12.50m effort to finish 10th in the Group A qualification round. The 4x400m relay race was the last event for Hima, who had clinched the women’s 400m gold on July 12 to become the only Indian to win a yellow metal in a track event in a world level competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App