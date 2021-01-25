scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Mouma Das, five other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri

Mouma Das, P Anitha, Madhavan Nambiar, Sudha Hari Narayan Singh, Virender Singh, and KY Venkatesh have been awarded the prestigious award in the sports category for the year.

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 25, 2021 10:20:12 pm
World Table Tennis Championships, Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Sharath Kamal, Lin GaoyuanTable tennis player Mouma Das was one of six sportspersons to be conferred the Padma Shri for the year. (File)

Veteran table tennis player Mouma Das was among six sportspersons awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India on the eve of the country’s 72nd Republic Day.

Besides Mouma, P Anitha, Madhavan Nambiar, Sudha Hari Narayan Singh, Virender Singh, and KY Venkatesh have also been awarded the prestigious award in the sports category for the year.

Every year, the award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awardees are felicitated by the President of India.

