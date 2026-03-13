Motor racing-Bahrain and Saudi F1 races set to be cancelled

Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - April 13, 2025 General view of the race during a safety car REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Phot

Next month’s Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Formula One Grands Prix are set to be cancelled over the weekend due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Multiple sources told Reuters an announcement, seen within the sport as just a matter of time, was expected by Monday at the latest with a March 20 ⁠deadline looming ​for freight that has to be transported to Bahrain for logistical reasons.

Sky Sports television, which has the broadcasting rights in Britain where most of the 11 teams are based, said it understood the races would be called off by Sunday night.

U.S. ​and ​Israeli attacks on Iran are continuing while Iranian ⁠drones and missiles have hit some Middle Eastern capitals including Bahrain’s Manama, where most team personnel would be staying in hotels.