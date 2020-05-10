Follow Us:
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Mother’s Day: Sports stars thank their moms for unconditional love, sacrifices and prayers

Virat Kohli posted two happy pictures with his mother while star shuttler PV Sindhu thanked hers by saying a 'mother and daughter are always linked together.'

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 10, 2020 1:11:31 pm
Virat Kohli and PV Sindhu with their mothers (Source: Twitter)

On Sunday, Indian athletes and sports stars used the opportunity of Mother’s Day to thank their moms for the endless love, prayers and support that made them what they are today. Leading the celebrations of Mother’s Day, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli posted two happy pictures with his mother while star shuttler PV Sindhu thanked hers saying a ‘mother and daughter are always linked together.’

Other notable sports stars celebrating the day include Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Saina Nehwal, PT Usha among others. Here is a collection of some of the best wishes from the Indian sports fraternity:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mother + Daugther Always linked. Forever loved Happy Mother’s Day mom 💞

A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on May 9, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy mother’s day @candywarner1 kids absolutely love their mummy sooo much.

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 9, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life 🙏🙏 #happymothersday

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on May 9, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes
