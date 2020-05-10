Mother’s Day: Sports stars thank their moms for unconditional love, sacrifices and prayers

Virat Kohli and PV Sindhu with their mothers (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli and PV Sindhu with their mothers (Source: Twitter)

On Sunday, Indian athletes and sports stars used the opportunity of Mother’s Day to thank their moms for the endless love, prayers and support that made them what they are today. Leading the celebrations of Mother’s Day, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli posted two happy pictures with his mother while star shuttler PV Sindhu thanked hers saying a ‘mother and daughter are always linked together.’

Other notable sports stars celebrating the day include Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Saina Nehwal, PT Usha among others. Here is a collection of some of the best wishes from the Indian sports fraternity:

Happy Mother’s Day Ma , love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1yVnv9ybID — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

“चलती फिरती हुई आँखों से अज़ान देखी है,

मैंने जन्नत तो नहीं देखी, माँ देखी है” Mothers are God’s very own manifestation on earth #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/kYSjZRsV26 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 10, 2020

Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day!#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/du9ZiD9vZ5 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 10, 2020

A mother’s love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi.

Every day is #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eXIiMTRlsL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2020

#HappyMothersDay to all the beautiful mothers in the world!! pic.twitter.com/48dH8xWQEi — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) May 10, 2020

The greatest, the most beautiful role in the world. #MothersDay. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2020

The woman existed but never the mother, the moment the child was born,a mother was born too! Forever indebted to my mom for everything & to my son for the love that comes with being a mother. Thank you to the men in my life for completing this circle of life with me. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/HXSj8c7Fee — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) May 10, 2020

Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you? All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother. Happy mother’s day #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Zyz1FHWs1S — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 10, 2020

When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. Thank you Amma for being the rock in my life. #HappyMothersDay to you and all the moms out there🙏 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 10, 2020

Maa | आई – The person who loves us tirelessly and unconditionally. Happy #MothersDay to all the women doing heroic work of inspiring through parenting and teaching. To her and to all mothers: thank you for your love & guidance 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tpg9rlmvcr — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 10, 2020

This year’s #MothersDay also happens to be my late father-in-law’s birthday. Wish he were here with us….2020 took him away too. pic.twitter.com/MIlBvcdcu5 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day Maa ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0bRho7nT5z — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 10, 2020

No words are enough to thank you for your unconditional love & all the sacrifices you have made for me. Love you forever mumma! Wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day.#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/8TrJ0MjgzJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 9, 2020

