Dallas Cowboys remain most valuable sports team, Manchester United second

For a second straight year, American football (NFL) team Dallas Cowboys have emerged as the most valuable team in the world, as per Forbes magazine. The list published on Wednesday put football teams Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona in second, third and fourth place respectively. The top five is rounded off by baseball team New York Yankees who were second in the list last year.

Valued at $4.8 billion, Cowboys have jumped 14% in valuation up from $4.2 billion last year. They boast of the highest revenue ($840 million) and earnings ($350 million) of any franchise in the world.

Thanks to the massive global following, a trio of football clubs – Manchester United, valued at $4.12 billion, are now up to No. 2. Real Madrid have moved to third with a valuation of $4.09 billion, up by 14%. Fellow Spanish club Barcelona have been valued at $4.06 billion following a 12% rise. MLB franchise New York Yankees, worth $4 billion, are fifth in the list.

The list includes 50 teams with 29 coming from the NFL with all but Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills failing to make the top 50. There are eight teams from the NBA with the New York Knicks ($3.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($3.3 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($3.1 billion) in the top 10. Warriors, the reigning NBA Champions, were purchased just eight years ago for a then NBA record $450 million.

The biggest gainer in terms of ranking are NBA team Houston Rockets, jumping up 14 spots to No. 40 with the $2.2 billion. The biggest fall was seen by NFL team New York Jets, slipping eight spots to No. 21. European football teams seven represenatatives in the list and six come from baseball. No ice hockey, Formula One or Nascar teams made the cut.

Top 10 Most Valuable Teams

1 Dallas Cowboys (NFL) – $4.8 billion

2 Manchester United (Football) – $4.12 billion

3 Real Madrid (Football) – $4.09 billion

4 Barcelona (Football) – $4.06 billion

5 New York Yankees (MLB) – $4 billion

6 New England Patriots (NFL) – $3.7 billion

7 New York Knicks (NBA) – $3.6 billion

8 Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) – $3.3 billion

8 New York Giants (NFL) – $3.3 billion

10 Golden State Warriors (NBA)

10 Washington Redskins (NFL) – $3.1 billion

Top 10 Most Valuable Football Teams

1 Manchester United (England) – $4.12 billion

2 Real Madrid (Spain) – $4.09 billion

3 Barcelona (Spain) – $4.06 billion

4 Bayern Munich (Germany) – $3.06 billion

5 Manchester City (England) – $2.47 billion

6 Arsenal (England) – $2.23 billion

7 Chelsea (England) – $2.06 billion

8 Liverpool (England) – $1.94 billion

9 Juventus (Italy) – $1.47 billion

10 Tottenham Hotspur (England) – $1.24 billion

