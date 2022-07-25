More than 100 former Rugby players take legal action against World Rugby about brain damage claims

July 25, 2022 9:58:47 am
More than 100 former rugby players are pursuing legal action against World Rugby and the governing bodies of England and Wales over failure to protect them from permanent injury due to repeated concussions in their playing days. It’s said to be the biggest class action of its kind outside of the United States.
Former internationals Steve Thompson (England), Carl Hayman (New Zealand), and Alix Popham (Wales), and many in the litigation group are struggling with neurological ailments like early onset dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, motor-neurone issues, and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).
The group is represented by Rylands Legal, which said it was in contact with more than 185 former rugby union players. “This claim isn’t just about financial compensation,” Rylands Legal said in a statement, “it is also about making the game safer and ensuring current and former players get tested so that if they are suffering a brain injury they can get the clinical help they need.”
In 2013, the NFL, the National Football League in the US settled lawsuits from thousands of former players who developed dementia or other concussion-related health problems. The NFL has paid out more than US$800 million to date and the settlement is expected to cost it US$1 billion (100 crores). The settlement did not include an admission from the NFL that it hid information from players about head injuries.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the current rugby case, the players’ allegations include the failure of the governing bodies to “take proper steps as the game turned professional to respond to a disregard for player safety and brain health at the club and international level”.
It is claimed the rugby bodies did not educate the players about the risks of permanent brain damage. They also allege that regular monitoring and expert medical advice wasn’t taken.
“The players we represent love the game,” Rylands Legal said. “We aim to challenge the current perceptions of the governing bodies, to reach a point where they accept the connection between repetitive blows to the head and permanent neurological injury and to take steps to protect players and support those who are injured.”
Last week, former Wales rugby captain Ryan Jones announced he has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and probable CTE.
Rylands Legal said it also represents 75 rugby league players as part of a separate but similar potential claim against England’s Rugby Football League.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
Blackpink’s Ready For Love to release on this date; emotional Blinks already declare it a ‘smash hit’
Police issue notices prohibiting unlawful gatherings to activists seeking permission to protest at Aarey
Mumbai: One booked for threat call to fruit merchant
OnePlus 10T will ditch the alert slider and Hasselblad branding; here’s why
World Athletics Championships: The 400m Bronze medallist Hudson-Smith says he attempted to take his own life
Destination unknown for Ronaldo, De Jong as Barcelona try to hijack Kounde deal
BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials
Body of 14-year-old girl cremated after 6 days
Indian economy is better placed to handle inflation, says Rajesh Bhatia of ITI Long Short Equity Fund
Five of family killed, four injured in road accident in Karnataka’s Koppal
A ‘forgotten’ village revolts by hosting its own version of Commonwealth Games
Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara on Akshay Kumar stepping into Suriya’s shoes for Hindi remake: ‘They’re very different actors’