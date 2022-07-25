More than 100 former Rugby players take legal action against World Rugby about brain damage claims

More than 100 former rugby players are pursuing legal action against World Rugby and the governing bodies of England and Wales over failure to protect them from permanent injury due to repeated concussions in their playing days. It’s said to be the biggest class action of its kind outside of the United States.

Former internationals Steve Thompson (England), Carl Hayman (New Zealand), and Alix Popham (Wales), and many in the litigation group are struggling with neurological ailments like early onset dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, motor-neurone issues, and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

The group is represented by Rylands Legal, which said it was in contact with more than 185 former rugby union players. “This claim isn’t just about financial compensation,” Rylands Legal said in a statement, “it is also about making the game safer and ensuring current and former players get tested so that if they are suffering a brain injury they can get the clinical help they need.”

Australia’s Tom Wright scores a try against England during their rugby union test match in Sydney on Saturday, July 16, 2022(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Australia’s Tom Wright scores a try against England during their rugby union test match in Sydney on Saturday, July 16, 2022(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

In 2013, the NFL, the National Football League in the US settled lawsuits from thousands of former players who developed dementia or other concussion-related health problems. The NFL has paid out more than US$800 million to date and the settlement is expected to cost it US$1 billion (100 crores). The settlement did not include an admission from the NFL that it hid information from players about head injuries.

In the current rugby case, the players’ allegations include the failure of the governing bodies to “take proper steps as the game turned professional to respond to a disregard for player safety and brain health at the club and international level”.

It is claimed the rugby bodies did not educate the players about the risks of permanent brain damage. They also allege that regular monitoring and expert medical advice wasn’t taken.

“The players we represent love the game,” Rylands Legal said. “We aim to challenge the current perceptions of the governing bodies, to reach a point where they accept the connection between repetitive blows to the head and permanent neurological injury and to take steps to protect players and support those who are injured.”

Last week, former Wales rugby captain Ryan Jones announced he has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and probable CTE.

Rylands Legal said it also represents 75 rugby league players as part of a separate but similar potential claim against England’s Rugby Football League.